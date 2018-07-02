…Donates N50m to Bauchi windstorm victims

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

The management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has donated the sum for fifty million Naira to the victims of the recent windstorm and fire incident in Bauchi State.

The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru Kachalla made the donation yesterday when he led management of the Corporation on a sympathy visit to the Emir of Bauchi in his palace.

Dr Baru described the disasters as an act of God, expressed concern over the number of properties affected by the disasters.

The Group Managing Director used the medium to condole the Emir over the demises of Katukan Bauchi, and Alhaji Ahmadu Yari.

Responding, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu commended the Corporation for the huge donation and prayed Allah to reward her abundantly.

The Emir reemphasized the need for close collaboration with the Corporation and the Emirate for the speedy development of the state and the country in general.