Don’t allow meningitis to spread to Northeast, UNICEF warns

…As UK govt donates 800,000 vaccines to Nigeria

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Kaduna

UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall has urged the Federal Government to do everything humanly possible to stop Meningitis from spreading to the Northeastern part of the country.

According to him, Meningitis is a highly communicable disease, but can be easily controlled through very simple improved hygiene measures.

It was gathered that about 489 people have been killed by Meningitis across five northern states.

The UNICEF representative disclosed this at an emergency meeting with Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Healthcare Delivery held in Kaduna state.

“Meningitis is a highly communicable disease, but it can be easily controlled through very simple improved hygiene measures, understanding the mode of transmission, early health seeking behaviour can help very much to roll back this disease.

“ I need to call attention of your excellences to the situation in the North East. We know that, in the North East, children are already facing the burden of malnutrition.

“They are already facing all the consequences of the devastating conflicts. Now, letting meningitis penetrate this area would increase the burden and this is why I want to take this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Minister Health, to appeal to all the partners for special attention to be paid to avoiding this disease get and spread into the North East, “he said.

UNICEF further expressed appreciation to Northern Traditional Council for the long term partnership with the agency with regards to primary health care in Nigeria.

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai in his remarks, said northwest zone has been battling with meningitis epidemic for the past two months.

He explained that it’s a new type of meningitis that our health care professionals are not conversant with- it is type C meningitis.

The action he pointed out so far taken by the federal government has slowed down the spread.

“Here in Kaduna state, we have 17 suspected cases across the 11 local governments with one type C case and one death.

“We have instituted measures, alongside the measures instituted by neighbouring states and with the proactive steps we have taken, we hope the epidemic will not occur in Kaduna state.

“We have intensified surveillance and engaged in mass media enlightenment , while mobilising appropriate medicines and medical supplies in our hospitals across the state.

“I hope at the end of this meeting, you will take this battle with the same zeal you took in the polio eradication. This meeting is timely and hopefully we will come up with strategies to combat this epidemic,” he said

Governor Aminu Tambuwal said in Sokoto state they had cases in about seven local governments and had over 1000 cases reported and the state government had to mobilised with traditional leaders in the state and other stakeholders, particularly development partners to tackle the situation.

“We had a collaboration with the federal ministry of health, we received over 20,000 vaccines from the federal ministry of health and we are expecting about 800,000 more vaccines, our target is to have 2 million vaccines for vaccinations to cover most of the areas. We have mobilised a team led by the commissioner of Health because We have had challenges of drugs and challenges of health personnel as well, “he said.