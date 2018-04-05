Don’t let criticism shroud Buhari’s achievements -Presidency

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The President has warned that the loud voices of critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration should not be allowed to drown its laudable achievements.

Senior Special Assistant to the President in media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement made available to newsmen also admitted that there were rooms for improvements assuring that the government would do all within its means to make life comfortable for the people.

Shehu said “We are only saying that we must learn to pause and count our blessings. The loud voices of critics with selfish ambitions and ulterior motives should not be a veil that keeps Nigerians blind to the many ways God has blessed us and improved our lot through the Buhari administration.

“We wish, however, to caution that these comments should not be misconstrued as denying that there is more that needs to be done, as the current administration is relentless and determined to continue in its task of continuously improving the lot of Nigerians.”

The Presidential spokesman recounted the achievements of the Buhari’s administration to include the ranking of the country among the top 10 reforming economies in the world “This was clearly in recognition of the thorough and rigorous growth and development-oriented economic policies of the Buhari

Administration,” he said.

He continued “Today, investors and business men and women from around the world can arrive in Nigeria and get their visas right at the airport without any hassle. This is just one of the many reasons why Nigeria has advanced 24 steps in the global ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings of the World Bank.

“The government is spending more on infrastructure than previous administrations, despite earning barely half of what the country earned from oil between 2011 and 2014 when the product was selling for an average of $110 per barrel. The latest GDP figures show continued growth after the Buhari administration successfully brought the country out of recession, with virtually all sectors of the economy now on the rebound, and significant progress recorded in agriculture.

“This administration has also ushered in significant progress in agriculture, where output has risen in local production, and Nigeria is now importing 80-90 percent less rice than in previous years.

“Fertilizer plants have been resuscitated, prices have dropped. More and more young people are going into agriculture, being able, for the first time, to see farming as a viable endeavour. Has anyone heard of the Graduates-in-Agriculture Scheme in several states of the federation, a self-driven, government-assisted programme by which our young men and women are stopping their endless wait for white-collar jobs and creating wealth for themselves and the nation?

Power generation and distribution have more than doubled from 2015 when President Buhari took power to the present.”

He added that the government was spending trillions of Naira in building infrastructure in line with the President’s electoral promise.

Shehu said the government recorded these achievements despite the fact that the price of crude at the international market fell dramatically with a drastic cut in its production immediately the President resumed power in 2015.