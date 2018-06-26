Don’t let politicians use you as scapegoats, CJN urges new judges

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Sylvester Nkanu Onnoghen, yesterday, warned new 9 judges, who took their oath of office, not to avail themselves as scapegoats for politicians.

Swearing-in the recently elevated judges to the Federal High Court bench, Onnoghen reminded the judges that it is paramount to abide by their oath of office and provisions of the constitution.

“Do not make yourselves available to be used as a scapegoat by politicians or anybody because when the chips are down, you know will have yourself to blame.

“You should therefore avoid anything that will bring disrepute to the judiciary. Let integrity be your watchword.

“Be bold and courageous. When you are guided by judicial precedents and the law, you can never go wrong. Even if you go wrong, that is why the Court of Appeal is there.

“With your inuaguration today, you are now judges to dispense justice to all manners of mankind. In doing so, I urge you to let integrity be your watchword, be bold and fearless when you are applying law with facts and judicial precedence.

“ Let nothing untowatds influence your decision on the bench. Pick your models from the retired and serving judges, pick the best style of writing judgment, improve on it for expeditions dispensation of justice”, he said.

Moreover, Onnoghen pleaded with the new judges to be in charge of their courts, adding that they should master the facts and apply law to the facts to be able to resolve where issues have been joined by parties.

He also counselled the judges to resist invocation of their jurisdiction in commercial matters.

The new FHC Judges that took oath were Sunday Bassey Onu, Mrs. Adefunmilola Adekemi Demi-Ajayi, Peter O. Lifu, Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata, Sa’adatu Ibrahim Mark (Mrs), Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon, Aminu Bappa Aliyu, Tijjani Garba Ringim and Nkeonye Evelyn Maha.

Also Yesterday, Justice Onnoghen, warned Judges to stop discussing matters of personal interest on Social Media.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Induction Course for newly appointed Judges and Kadis, held at the National Judicial Institute, NJI, in Abuja, Onnoghen said it was wrong for judicial officers to be uploading pictures of their personal activities on social media platform.

The event with the theme: “Inculcating Judicial Branch Excellence in Newly Appointed Judicial Officers” was for the new Judges to learn basic tools that will enhance their performance.