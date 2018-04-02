Don’t take Danjuma’s alarm for granted – Plateau elders tell Nigerians

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

Plateau PDP Elders Forum have thrown their weight behind Gen, T.Y. Danjuma (Rtd) over his recent security statement and cautioned Nigerians not to take the alarm raised for granted.

Danjuma had, at Taraba State University’s convocation, accused the military of complacency in the killings by herdsmen in some states across the country and advised victims to defend themselves before they were totally wiped out.

Chief John Mankilik, chairman of the Elders’ Forum for Plateau Central Senatorial District, lamented the incessant killings of innocent souls within the middle belt states particularly Benue, Plateau and Taraba.

“We are totally with Gen. T.Y. Danjuma as he spoke the minds of the bewilderd people of Nigeria to the menace of the Fulani herdsmen.

“A trend seems to emerge in the Middle Belt States of Nigeria that there seems correlation between Presidne Buhari’s visits (Like Taraba, Plateau and Benue) and bloodshed trailing during such visits,‘’ the elders claimed.

The elders decried the killings at Dafor District in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state were they claimed 30 persons were killed while several are still missing just during the President’s visit.

They expressed dismay with the way and manner the Plateau Government handled the situation when it hid away from the President just to sore chip political point at the detriment of the people of the state.

“More disgruntled were the two sons of Bokkos in the persons of Sen Joshua Darieye and Chief Jethron aAkuns, who got the opportunity to address the President but kept mute over the killings in their home front.

“While Akun’s village and community was being extinguished, all he could effort to tell the president was that he sponsored stories in eleven national dailies in support the President’s 2019 ambition.

“The duo (Dariye and Akun) have endanger the dignity and integrity of Plateau Central Senatorial District by sadly and shockingly declaring a clean bill of health for Plateau even when fighting was on-going in Akuns village with all houses, including his own, were been razed down by terrorists , ’’ the pointed out.

According to the Forum, Plateau leadership was sadly portrayed as lacking in unity of purpose and of political focus strategy to pursue the interest of its people unlike Benue counterpart who displayed strong cohesion with their people regardless of partisan differences.

The Forum continued, “in this state of despondency, it may be very unfair to dismiss Gen T.Y. Danjuma’s call to self defence as just a call to anarchy while the legitimate security forces who are supposed to protect all and sundry have failed to disarmed the Fulani herdsmen.’’

The elders however called for the people of Plateau to rise to rescue the “Rescue administration’’ of the APC in Plateau, which it claimed was in dire need to be rescued.