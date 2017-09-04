DPO, 3 other officers kidnapped, weapons carted away in Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

A dangerous group of gunmen have kidnapped a District Police Officer and three other officers in Zanfara.

The gunmen were said to have allegedly carted away weapons in custody of Police Divisional Headquarters in Keta town of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

The incident occurred yesterday around 1:30pm during which the DPO in charge of the station and 3 other officers were allegedly missing.

Speaking with Peoples Daily, a survivor from neighbouring Kwarin Ganuwa, who simply identified himself as Malam Muhammadu narrated that, about a hundred number of well armed bandits invaded Kwarin Ganuwa village allegedly with the mission to kidnap the district head who sneaked down to nearby bush and hide but, they were only lucky to seized multitude number of handsets.

He said two people in Kwarin Ganuwa who refused to hand over their handsets were shot dead by the gunmen, this is in addition to all sorts of crime being committed against the people including married women and spinsters in the town.

Another eyewitness identified as Alhaji Bello of Keta town further said, the dangerous armed bandits proceeded to Keta town where they overpowered Policemen on duty and allegedly carted away weapons, carried away the DPO alongside 3 other officers.

It would be recalled that, there was a nasty attack on Kizara, an immediate neighbouring village of Keta town where 58 innocent people were killed about one and a half year ago.

Until the time of compiling in this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Shehu Muhammad of the state Command declined comment.

However, it was learnt that a large number of well armed officers of the Nigerian Army have cordoned Keta town, possibly in a mission to trace the whereabouts of the armed bandits.