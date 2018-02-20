DPR threatens to sanction LPG operators without licenses

Share This





















From David Hassan Gombe

Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe field office said

arrangements have been concluded to sanction illegal operators of

Liquor Petroleum Gas, LPG, without licenses.

The Operation Controller, Alhaji Abdullahi Abawa made this known to

journalists yesterday in Gombe while conducting an inspection of some

sheds of LPG to see things for himself.

He called on the general public operating illegal LPG businesses

without licenses to avail themselves at the DPR office for proper

documentation.

According to him, operators of LPG in the state are advised to acquire

licenses to enable them have free access to pumps while filling Gas

cylinders to the public.

He warned them not to fill gas cylinders without following proper

channel saying it may cause harm than good to the people.

“DPR will not tolerate this illegal act allowing such things to

happen because illegal LPG’s that sell to the people may Bomb and

destroy the lives of Nigerians,” the controller said.

He urged LPG operators operating within Bauchi Park in Gombe to

relocate their businesses in order to protect the lives and properties

of the people.