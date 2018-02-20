DPR threatens to sanction LPG operators without licenses
From David Hassan Gombe
Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) Gombe field office said
arrangements have been concluded to sanction illegal operators of
Liquor Petroleum Gas, LPG, without licenses.
The Operation Controller, Alhaji Abdullahi Abawa made this known to
journalists yesterday in Gombe while conducting an inspection of some
sheds of LPG to see things for himself.
He called on the general public operating illegal LPG businesses
without licenses to avail themselves at the DPR office for proper
documentation.
According to him, operators of LPG in the state are advised to acquire
licenses to enable them have free access to pumps while filling Gas
cylinders to the public.
He warned them not to fill gas cylinders without following proper
channel saying it may cause harm than good to the people.
“DPR will not tolerate this illegal act allowing such things to
happen because illegal LPG’s that sell to the people may Bomb and
destroy the lives of Nigerians,” the controller said.
He urged LPG operators operating within Bauchi Park in Gombe to
relocate their businesses in order to protect the lives and properties
of the people.