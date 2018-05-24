Dr Goodall will be joined in Switzerland by close relatives

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday berated the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over abandoned road projects in some parts of Edo state.

The House, in resolution passed on Wednesday in Benin, summoned the Commissioner representing Edo on the board of the NDDC, Mr. Saturday Uwuelekhue to appear before the parliament on Monday next Week.

Majority leader, Roland Asoro, member representing Orhionmwon South (APC) constituency moved a motion under matters of urgent public importance on the need to call on the NDDC to embark on the rehabilitation of the Benin-Abraka road. Mr. Victor Edoror, Deputy Speaker and member representing (APC Esan Central) seconded the motion.

Moving the motion, Asoro said the Benin – Abraka road leading to some communities in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state has gone bad, making transportation impossible for farmers to move their produce to the City centre.

“The aim of the commission is to develop the Niger-Delta region and rehabilitate the roads. A lot of the road projects, embark upon by the NDDC, have all been abandoned. For the past four years, the road has been in bad shape. The road is also connecting Edo and Delta,’’ he said.

Asoro urged the house to prevail on the NDDC to complete the road and all ongoing projects in the state. Other Lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion.

The Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, after deliberation, summoned the commissioner to appear before the house on May 28 and directed that he should come with a list of all ongoing projects in the state. Adjoto also directed the commissioner to come with details of the 2018 budget regarding projects in Edo.

The house had earlier received a letter from governor Godwin Obaseki requesting them to confirm a commissioner nominee, Mrs. Omowa Oni-Okpaku. The speaker directed the letter to the house committee on rules, business and government house to slate it for consideration on later date.

Besides, a bill for a Law to establish school of midwifery, Zuma Memorial hospital was given first reading on the floor of the House.