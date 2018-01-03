Driver slains octogenarian, dumps body in pit toilet

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

A driver has murdered an Octogenarian with a pestle at Ekiadolor Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state.

The driver was identified as Clement Ekuase who has been arrested by the Police, was said to have dumped the deceased, Nosakhare Omo-Osagie, 87, in a pit toilet.

Police sources, said Ekuase had sold the late Omo-Osagie vehicle to a herbalist at the neighbouring Ovbiogie community before informing the late Omo-Osagie’s children to part with the sum of N2 million to release their father who he claimed had been kidnapped by gunmen.

The police source said Clement collected undisclosed money from his boss’s children with the intent that their father would be released soon.

But, the bubble blew up on him and two other suspects who allegedly masterminded the act when some relatives of the deceased visited the residence of Ekuase’s boss and discovered the decomposing body inside a septic tank.

Reports said it was a bid for him to collect the balance of the N500,000 with which he sold the car to the herbalist that he was arrested by policemen from Ekiadolor Division over two weeks ago.

Confirming the incident, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP, Johnson Kokumo, said the suspects have been charged to court for “conspiracy and murder”.