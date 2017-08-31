Drug abuse: Kaduna to establish rehabilitation center-Official

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Worried by the abuse of drugs particularly among youths in the State, Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir el-Rufai is to establish drug addict rehabilitation centre in the State.

The disclosure was made by the director general of the Kaduna State Bureau for substance abuse prevention and treatment Dr. Isah S. Baka shortly after the opening session of a one-day substance abuse prevention skills training and implementation of drug abuse resistance education for teachers, counselor/patrons of drug free clubs in schools.

According to him, substance abuse now transients beyond young ones, even adults now engage in abuse of drugs hence curbing their activities and rehabilitating the addicts is of paramount importance.

The director general who said the mandate of its bureau is to identify those using or may have been affected with drug use, said it was thought necessary in collaboration with the state ministry of education,science and echnology to sensitise school teachers and counselors on the need to establish drug free clubs in their schools.

“we have 60 participants drawn from 30 Secondary schools from the local governments within Kaduna Central senatorial district in the first phase. We have plans to extend it to other zones until the entire about 500 secondary schools in the state are covered.

“The Governor is passionate about ensuring a drug free state, hence the plans to establish a drug addict rehabilitation centre in the State to take care of drug abuse related issues”.

Earlier in his presentation, Dr S. A Lubo who spoke on Psychiatric Sequelae of drug abuse, revealed that a research conducted among the senior secondary schools in Kaduna metropolis in 2007 to find out the prevalence and pattern of substance use among youth gave a starling revelation.

According to him, “the lifetime prevalence of substance use among this population was 49.4 percent. Alcohol 17.3 percent, Cigarettes 12.5 percent, Cannabis (indian hemp) 8.5 percent, Sukudie 7.3 percent, Chinish capsules 3.79 percent, Cocaine 2.8 percent, Zakami 2.4 percent and Heroine 1.2 percent, which indicates that drug abuse is a serious problem in Kaduna State “ he stressed.

He further emphasised that chronic use of some drugs can lead to both short and long term changes in the brain which can lead to long term health issues which include paranoia, depression, anxiety, aggression and other problems.