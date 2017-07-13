Drugs: NDLEA arrests 295 suspects in Jigawa

Share This





















The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Jigawa state command, has arrested 295 suspects with various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the state.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Josephin Ruth Obi dropped the hint while delivering her speech yesterday at the 2017 United Nation Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at Jigawa state Polytechnic Dutse.

Obi explained that the arrest was made within the period of January 2017 to June 2017 across the 27 local governments in the state.

According to her, the issue of drug abuse and Illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs in the state is getting higher with the total arrest of 382 suspects and seizures of 1,380.71kg in 2016 and arrested 295 suspects, seized 878.91kg from January to June 2017.

She noted that the abuse of illicit drugs and other substances of abuse is a health issue to the users and of security concern to everyone.

The commandant said, NDLEA in Jigawa state is working harder to counter the problems through Drug Demand Reduction Strategies and through Drug supply Reduction strategies,which is an enforcement response.

She also appealed to the state government to provide rehabilitation centers in the state for rendering rehabilitation services in the state.

The commandant, then commend state government, security agencies, traditional rulers, media men and all the relevant stakeholders for the support in fighting drugs abuse in the state.