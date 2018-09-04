DSS wants detractors to stay off
By Tobias Lengnan Dapam
The Directorate of State Service (DSS) has pleaded with detractors to stay off and allow the service perform its duties.
It said that it should
not be drawn into a collision with “the Government it is meant to
diligently serve.”
The DSS in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by
its spokesperson, Afunanya, Peter, said “in an obvious reaction to speculations in a section of the media that
its acting Director General, Mathew Seiyefa, may be removed and the
dismissed boss, Lawal Daura recalled because the former reportedly
carried out a re-organization without the clearance and approval of
The Presidency, the DSS said speculations on its internal affairs are
not healthy.”
The statement reads:
“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to several speculations
making the rounds in the media on some internal affairs of the
Service. These speculations, to say the least, are unhealthy for the
Service and indeed, Nigeria. The DSS has undoubtedly remained a
committed Service with focus on the stability and security of the
nation.
“Over the years, the Service has been known to be both a strategic
stabilizer and a unifying factor in the Nigerian project. It
therefore deserves and desires to be focused and supported by all
stakeholders to play the expected role in a democracy. Only a
professionally driven DSS can support and consolidate Nigeria’s
democracy. Though Intelligence Services world over operate covertly,
it is also held accountable in a democratic practice. To accomplish
this, they design strategic alliances with partners and stakeholders.
“The media is one of such partners. Held in utmost respect, the media
is called upon to report issues of national security with caution to
avoid a breach of peace. No deliberate effort should be made by self
serving interests to bring the Service to ridicule. No country or its
media can afford to undermine their own security forces because of the
dire consequences that portends.The Service, as an institution of
Government will continue to carry out legitimate orders; support
democratic institutions; respect the rule of law and protect the
citizens in line with global practices and Standard Operations
Procedures (SOPs) in Intelligence gathering and law enforcement.”
It said dark forces should not bring the Service into a collision with the
Government it is meant to diligently serve.