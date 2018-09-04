DSS wants detractors to stay off

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Directorate of State Service (DSS) has pleaded with detractors to stay off and allow the service perform its duties.

It said that it should

not be drawn into a collision with “the Government it is meant to

diligently serve.”

The DSS in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by

its spokesperson, Afunanya, Peter, said “in an obvious reaction to speculations in a section of the media that

its acting Director General, Mathew Seiyefa, may be removed and the

dismissed boss, Lawal Daura recalled because the former reportedly

carried out a re-organization without the clearance and approval of

The Presidency, the DSS said speculations on its internal affairs are

not healthy.”

The statement reads:

“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to several speculations

making the rounds in the media on some internal affairs of the

Service. These speculations, to say the least, are unhealthy for the

Service and indeed, Nigeria. The DSS has undoubtedly remained a

committed Service with focus on the stability and security of the

nation.

“Over the years, the Service has been known to be both a strategic

stabilizer and a unifying factor in the Nigerian project. It

therefore deserves and desires to be focused and supported by all

stakeholders to play the expected role in a democracy. Only a

professionally driven DSS can support and consolidate Nigeria’s

democracy. Though Intelligence Services world over operate covertly,

it is also held accountable in a democratic practice. To accomplish

this, they design strategic alliances with partners and stakeholders.

“The media is one of such partners. Held in utmost respect, the media

is called upon to report issues of national security with caution to

avoid a breach of peace. No deliberate effort should be made by self

serving interests to bring the Service to ridicule. No country or its

media can afford to undermine their own security forces because of the

dire consequences that portends.The Service, as an institution of

Government will continue to carry out legitimate orders; support

democratic institutions; respect the rule of law and protect the

citizens in line with global practices and Standard Operations

Procedures (SOPs) in Intelligence gathering and law enforcement.”

It said dark forces should not bring the Service into a collision with the

Government it is meant to diligently serve.