D’Tigressreturn home to intensify World Cup preparations

By AmaechiAgbo

Nigeria’s senior female basketball team, the D’Tigress returned to the country yesterday in Lagos for the continuation of their preparation for the 2018 FIBA Women World Cup in Spain.

The team which left Atlanta on Wednesday arrived aboard a Turkish Airline flight by 7:15pm.

The first batch of players led by Coach Ujoh Alexander comprise of Evelyn Akhator, Cecilia Okoye, Jasmine Nwapei, Dominic Wilson and Sarah Ogoke.

The second batch which will be led by Coach Otis Hughley will touch down in Lagos at 7:15pm aboard the Turkish Airline flight today.

The second batch will be made up of Aisha Mohammed, EzinneKalu, AtonyeNyingifa, EloEdeferioka, Imovbioh Sarah and Promise Amukamara.

The trio of NkemAkaraiwe, NkechiAkashili and UjuUgoka will join the squad today for their first training session holding at the MoladeOkoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, TeslimBalogun Stadium, Surulere.

Team Captain, AdaoraElonu who currently got signed by WNBA side, Atlanta Dreams, will join the team later.