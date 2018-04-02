Easter: Osinbajo, Tambuwal, others preach peace, progress

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye Abuja and Yakubu Mustapha Minna with agency report

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the country was on the path of resurrection and progress.

He made the remarks in a chat with the State House Correspondents shortly after the Easter Service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.

Osinbajo said the resurrection of Jesus Christ implied that the country was moving out of its present challenges to a greater hope and peace.

‘’The resurrection of Jesus Christ is also a strong and powerful message to the nation.

‘’The message is that our nation is on the path of resurrection, is on the path of progress, is on the path of elevation.

‘’We are moving out from all our challenges and we are going to a place of greater hope, peace and prosperity and abundance for all of us,” he said.

The Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, Pastor Seyi Malomo, who delivered a sermon said that the resurrection of Christ signified that darkness can only reign but for a while.

‘’According to the message today, darkness only reign for a while. No natter the evil, the problem we are facing, just as Jesus only laid in the grave for three days, all these will be over.

‘’As long as Jesus rose from the dead, we are going to rise again, even all of you listening to me,” he said.

He called on all Nigerians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life for the salvation of mankind.

Also, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to stand up for all those who have found themselves in vulnerable situations in the country and other parts of the world.

In a message to commemorate this year’s Easter period issued in Sokoto Sunday by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, the Governor said all members of the society should make sacrifices that will advance the cause vulnerable and the downtrodden.

“Easter is a period of divine. We should spread that love around by praying, and standing up to victims of circumstance that have found themselves in vulnerable situations within us and elsewhere.

“We can do this by working closely with charity organizations to give them hope, courage and the will to be strong. Doing this will make Nigeria and the world a better place to live in,” Tambuwal added.

While congratulating Nigerians, especially those of Christian faith for the Easter celebration, the Governor restated the commitment of his administration to implementing policies and programs that will positively impact on the lives of the citizens.

Similarly, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday assured Nigerians that they would soon overcome whatever challenges confronting them.

Mr Akeredolu gave the assurance during the 2018 Easter Service at the Chapel of Grace, Government House in Akure, Ondo State.

The governor, who tasked the Christian community to have hope that Nigeria would be great again, urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

In his sermon with theme: ‘The Resurrection of Jesus Christ: A Demonstration of divine love,” Lawrence Ekundayo said the resurrection of Jesus Christ was the greatest Christian doctrine that could be preached.

He said without resurrection, there would be no church, and every human being would have had to pass through depression.

Also, yesterday , Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has charged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of hope the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ brought to mankind.

The governor in his Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mal. Jibrin Baba Ndace, encouraged Nigerians, especially those of Christian faith not to be despondent but be hopeful for a better Nigeria.

“The lesson of hope that the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ taught us should be a propelling force for all Nigerians not to be despondent but hopeful for the emergence of a greater and new Nigeria, where peace, unity, love and meaningful progress shall be the order of the day,” He said.