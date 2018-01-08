Economic city: Kano woos Chadian investors

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu Abuja

Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has charged Chadian entrepreneurs to invest in the multi billion Naira Kanawa Economic City, KEC, being constructed by his administration, in collaboration with private investors, in the state capital.

A statement from the Kano government yesterday explained that, “The KEC is designed to accommodate a World Trade Center, a wholesale and retail market comprising state-of-the-art warehousing facilities totaling over 80,000 sqm and over 10,000 wholesale and retail shops, light factories/industries, a conference center, banks, office complex, health center, police station, a games park, fire station, international coach station, a five-star hotel, passenger and goods motor parks, trailer park, ancillary buildings and ample green areas, among others.”

“The project is a viable economic undertaking which will service Kano and your country, among other places and will consolidate your contributions to the development of our state”, the governor stated.

He made the call during the weekend in a speech during the Freedom and Democracy Day of Chad, held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

The occasion which was the 27th, celebrates the ascent of President Idriss Déby to power and is marked on December 1.

The governor also urged Chadian investors to explore other areas of possible investment in Kano, in order to strengthen the long standing trade and social relations with people of the state.

“We are willing to give those of you willing to set up industries free land”, Governor Ganduje stated, assuring that his administration would continue to work hand in hand with the Chadian community in Kano to promote peace and enhance the status of the state as a foremost commercial center.

Governor Ganduje expressed appreciation to President Idris Deby for his support to Nigeria, towards maintaining peace especially in the North Eastern part of the country, and for his relentless determination to ensure attainment of the goals of the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

In his remarks, the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Issa Ibrahim, represented by Mr. Bachir Mohammed Niam, appreciated the hospitality of Kano citizens, with whom they have enjoyed strong relations for decades, saying efforts would be geared towards improving bilateral relations between his country and Nigeria.

He, however, urged Chadian citizens in Kano to continue to be law abiding and to work with their Nigerian brothers towards enhancing peace and the economic prosperity of their host communities.

Also speaking, the Chadian Consul in Kano, Assair Abubakar Ali, thanked the government and people of Kano for accommodating his countrymen in the state, urging the state government to felicitate flights from the state capital to Ndjamena, Chad, in view of the security challenge around the Borno axis, which hitherto served as the major gateway to his country.

Highlights of the occasion include presentation of awards to some important personalities, including Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for their role in promoting Nigeria-Chad relations.