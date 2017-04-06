Economic plan to make Nigeria producing nation

Share This





















*Targets 20 percent growth rate by 2020

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration’s economic plan was to make Nigeria a producing nation even as he maintained that the country was on the track for economic recovery.

The President gave the assurance yesterday while launching his administration’s economic blueprint tagged Economic Recovery and Growth Plan” (ERGP: 2017-2020).

Buhari, who stressed that his administration inherited a battered economy, said his political campaign was based on the tripod of improving security, tackling corruption and revamping the economy.

He said “We are committed to delivering on the three key areas that we promised – That is improving security, tackling corruption and revitalising the economy. Security in the North East, and other parts of Nigeria, is significantly better today than when we came in. With regards to our fight against corruption, as you all know, our law enforcement agencies are prosecuting very many cases of corruption. Our successes in these two areas are clear for all to see.

I want to assure all Nigerians that we are approaching the solution to our economic challenges with the same will and commitment, we have demonstrated in the fight against corruption and in the fight against terrorism and militancy.”

The President described the ERGP as one which brings together all his administration’s sectoral plans for agriculture and food security, energy and transport infrastructure, industrialization and social investments together in a single document.

“It builds on the Strategic Implementation Plan and sets out an ambitious roadmap to return the economy to growth; and to achieve a 7% growth rate by 2020,” he said

According to him, the aim of the plan was to optimise local content and empower local businesses.

He said “We seek not just to take the Nigerian economy out of recession but to place it on a path of sustained, inclusive and diversified growth.

We are determined to change Nigeria from an import dependent country to a producing nation. We must become: A nation where we grow what we eat and consume what we produce.We must strive to have a strong Naira and productive economy.”

He called on state governments to key into the plan so as to create enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The President said the plan would be operational in the next four years.

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma in his address the ERGP was the fulfillment of the President promise to reinvigorate the economy.

He however pointed out that though the plan was launched yesterday, its implementation had begun long ago.

He said the objective of the plan was to restore growth, invest in the people and build a globally competitive economy.

“Our aim is to create a culture where Nigeria continuously seek ways to add value to the resources we have been blessed with. In short, our aim is to change nigeria, and change for good,” he stressed.

He added that the economic growth envisaged with the plan was to be achieved without compromising core values of discipline, integrity, social justice, self reliance and patriotism.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Zamfara state governor, Abdulazeez Yari, gave the assurance that the governors would may into the plan to ensure an all inclusive growth the country.

Yari said “The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) marks a significant milestone in the economic management process of our country. The plan is important not only to the federal government, but also States, as it provides a basis for inclusive growth and development planning.

lt is my pleasure to announce on behalf of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), that the 36 State governors will take ownership and ensure its effective execution at the sub-national level, as this is the surest way to achieving sustained inclusive growth.”