Economic recovery, growth plan: Minister takes awareness campaign to US, Cuba

By Ese Awhotu Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu is to embark on an official working visit to the United States of America and Cuba.

The visit to the United States of America which is from August 27 to September, 4 2018, will afford the Minister the opportunity to meet with Nigerians in the United States to sensitize them on the numerous advantages of the Executive Order No.5 which is to ensure the realization of the objectives of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.

In accordance with section 5 (capacity building) of the Executive Order 5, the Ministry is expected to take steps to encourage indigenous professionals in the Diaspora to return home and use their experience to develop Nigeria. Dr. Onu is expected to visit New York, Washington-DC and Florida all in the United States.

The Minister will, at the end of visit to the US would proceed to Cuba on September 5 to honour the invitation of the Government of Cuba to enable both countries evaluate the possibilities of cooperation in the areas of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The two countries are expected to sign cooperation agreement on Science, Technology, and Innovation, under the auspices of Ministries of Science and Technology of both countries.

A statement by Abdul Ganiyu Aminu Head; Press and Public Relations Unit which disclosed this at the weekend, said that Cuba has developed some of the technology Nigeria can domesticate to reduce importation in line with the Executive Order .5