Edo CP reads riot act to FSARS

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo has read the riot act to members of the Federal Special anti robbery squad (FSARS) operating in the State with a caution to comply with laid down rules.

He said the Force order 2, 3 and 7, which among others, prohibits indiscriminate use of firearms by police operatives who are expected to wear uniforms and bear name tags.

He gave the charge yesterday when he proclaimed the newly overhaul FSARS at the police Command headquarters in Benin City, the State Capital.

The development is in line with August 14, 2018 presidential directive on the Inspector-general of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Kpotum Idris to completely overhaul of FSARS across the Country.

Kokumo, charged them to shun human rights abuses in the daily activities and urged members of the public to channel complaints bothering on indiscipline of FSARS operatives which he clarified has not replaced the IGP “X-squad”, on telephone line via 08037025670.

He thereafter unveiled the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the newly reformed FSARS, Mr. Austin Gbaragba who assured journalists that there will be no sacred cows in the rebranded FSARS in South South region.

The brief Ceremony was witnessed by Senior Police officers in the Command and a representative of Civil society group in the State, Comrade Kola Edokpayi who flayed the alleged sharp practices by some overzealous policemen attached to the anti-robbery squad in the past.