Edo govt accuses BUA Cement MD of complicity in gov’s convoy attack

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki has accused the Managing Director of BUA’s Obu Cement Company, Engineer Yusuf Binji of complicity in an attack on the Edo state governor’s convoy.

Specifically, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Osagie Crusoe, in a statement yesterday alleged that Binji has been declared wanted by the Police in connection with a reported attack on the convoy of the state governor

He said, some officials of the Edo State Government who were on the convoy of the governor were also attacked.

Osagie in the statement quoted the Police as saying that “the decision to declare Binji wanted became necessary as it had earlier received intelligence that BUA International Limited is sponsoring militias in Okpella, Edo State, where the company has a cement factory and mine sites.

“These militias, the police said, were allegedly sponsored by Binji and his team to attack the convoy of the governor, cause harm and mayhem,” the statement said.