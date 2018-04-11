Edo: Police parade suspected killer herdsmen, 26 others

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

Edo state Police Command on Tuesday paraded 28 suspected armed bandits responsible for recent killings and kidnappings in some parts of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Kokumo, also paraded two herdsmen, 30-year-old Abubakar Ilyasu and Tahiru Usman who allegedly murdered Pastor Emmanuel Eromosele over a week ago.

He said Kingsley Emmanuel and Akpan Emmanuel were abducted along by suspected kidnappers who killed Pastor Emmanuel Eromosele.

He said the incident occurred on March 30, 2018 at Odighi forest in Ovia Nothing East Local Government Area of the state.

The CP revealed that Kingsley Emmanuel and Akpan Emmanuel however escaped from the kidnap gang of Tahiru Usman. He said operatives recovered one dane gun, a cutlass, and a dagger were recovered from the suspects.

Elsewhere at Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state, Police also operatives also arrested suspected kidnapper and herder, Abubakar Ilyasu was arrested while his member gang escaped.

He said during the process of combing the bushes, Idirisu Mohammed (victim) was rescued by operatives who also recovered charms from the suspects while efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing and recovered their arms.

The Command also paraded five suspected armed robbers terrorising passerby along Sakponba road in Benin City.

They were arrested by a vigilance group while robbing one Musa Abdullahi. He was later handed over to the police.

One black toy gun, one impoverished gun and one Techno phone were recovered from him.