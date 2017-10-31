Edo Police set to arraign killers of 3 Cops

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Police in Benin on Monday disclosed plans to arraign the suspected killers of three Cops, paving the way for the abduction of the Managing Director of Ogba Zoological Garden and Nature Park on Sunday September, 24th 2017.

Ehanire, younger brother to the Minister of Health (state), was yet to regain his freedom in captivity when a popular social critic and music Maestro, Mr. Osayomore Joseph was kidnapped by gunmen in Benin, prompting outrage and calls for the deployment of the the immediate past Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Haliru Gwandu.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, disclosed this during a visit to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo state Council in Benin City.

He said plans have reached advanced stage to secure the release of Osayomore unhurt and unconditionally soon.

He further stated that plans were on to engage Marine police to secure waterways in the state.

According to him, “very soon will secure Osayomore’s release by the grace of God.

Kokumo who assumed duty as the 38th Commissioner of Police in the state on 23rd September 2017, however declined to comment on the strategy put in place by the command under his watch to track the hoodlums.

“At Ogba zoo where three policemen were killed, Dr. Andy Ehanire was kidnapped. Four suspects have been arrested. The suspects have told us how they went about it, how the policemen were killed, how they went away with the weapons of the policemen and how Dr. Ehanire was kidnapped.

He said police also obtained the statement from the suspects on “where he (Ehanire) was taken to and they have confessed to the crime. And very soon, the law will take its cause. This is to attest to the fact that no crime committed in this state will go undetected.

He said the Police leadership in the state has “embarking on in-house cleansing” with a view to fish-out corrupt policemen from the service.

“And I say this again, it is not only criminals that will be sent out from Edo state. “Corrupt policemen who have no respect for the rule of law and Human Rights.

According to him, “I am saying this without missing words that that they do not have a place in my Command,” he said.