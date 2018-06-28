Edo students task Oshiomhole on effective leadership

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

The National Association of Edo state students on Wednesday tasked the newly elected national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on effective leadership.

A frontline member of the Association, Comrade Meisabi Tasiu, urged him to bring his experience in organised labour to bear towards fostering good governance.

Oshiomhole became the national chairman during APC party’s Convention held in Abuja last Weekend.

The disclosure was contained in statement by Comrade Meisabi Tasiu, who said the victory of Oshiomhole was deserving and timely in the nation’s history.

He assured that Oshiomhole’s emergence would provide the needed impetus to President Muhammadu Buhari visionary leadership that the Country is in dare need of.

According to him, “When he served as the NLC president, he found and assumed a place in the hearts of Nigerian workers and students/youth.

His stewardship thereafter opens the doors in Edo state that resulted in political emancipation.”