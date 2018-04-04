Edo sweepers protest unpaid six months stipends

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

Street sweepers under the supervision of Edo State Environmental Management Board on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest in parts of Benin over unpaid six months stipends.

They alleged that relevant government agencies have paid deaf ears to their demand despite the sufferings they undergo daily.

The sweepers who were armed with brooms and leafs, said over three of their colleagues have been maimed by hit and run vehicles in line of duty.

Glory Omoregie who led the protest said some of them are unable to upset their medical bills.

The state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu had in a previous interview, said the government will take necessity steps to address their complaints.