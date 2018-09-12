Edo teachers begin indefinite strike Friday

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

Public schools teachers in Edo State will on Friday embark of an indefinite strike over alleged failure of the government to provide instructional materials for learning and no implementation of agreement it entered with them between 2013 and 2015.

The decision of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Edo State Chapter which was contained in a communiqué, dated September 6th, followed the failure of the Edo State Government to meet up its demands, after a 21-day ultimatum.

The communiqué by Pius Oaikhena Okhueleigbe and Moni Mike Modesty-Itua, Chairman and acting Secretary, said the take of negotiation collapsed when the government failed to meet up with their demand.

It listed the demands to include the financial implementation of the 2013 to 2015 primary school teachers promotions approved by the state government with the arrears of last January to July inclusive as well as teachers deliberate omission or denial of promotions by SUBEB.

Other demands are the immediate implementation of the approved N25,000 minimum wage to all primary school teachers with all the arrears, the immediate provision of subvention funds to both primary and secondary schools across the state.

The teachers alleged that the N25,000 minimum wage was approved by the state government for all workers in the state in May 2016.