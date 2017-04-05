Education minister condoles families of late Queen’s College students

Share This





















By Paul Efiong

Minister of Education has condoled with the families of the late students of Queens College Lagos.

The minister condoled the families in a statement signed by Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education and made available to Peoples Daily yesterday. .

The minister, stated that, “ It is with shock and a deep sense of loss that I received the news of the death of yet another student of Queen’s College, Yaba Lagos on Friday, March 31, 2017.

“I hereby once again send my heartfelt condolences to parents and families of the three deceased students, the principal and management of the school, the entire students and the Queen’s College Old Girls’ Association.

“For the past several weeks, the ministry and the management of the school have been engaged in strenuous efforts to find lasting solutions to the health and sanitary challenges that were reported to my ministry on Friday, February 28, 2017. So many persons have been of help.

“In the circumstance, I would in particular like to appreciate the untiring efforts of the Honourable Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, staff of my ministry, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health and the team of health specialists from both the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH); the School Base Management Committee (SBMC); the Queen’s College Old Girls’ Association as well as the Parents Teachers’ Association; and other stakeholders who responded or gave advice to us on how to meet the challenge posed by this emergency.”

The minister assured Nigerians that all their anxieties about the situation in Queen’s College are being addressed, and normalcy would be restored as soon as possible

He appealed and encourage students doing their examinations to continue to come from home to write their external examinations.

“Let all the students be rest assured that they will fully return to school as soon as the results of the final tests conducted on the sanitary situation of the college indicate it is safe to do so,” he said.