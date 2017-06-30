EFCC arrests DG National Biotechnology Agency over N23m fraud

Share This





















The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it has arrested Lucy Ogbadu, the Director-General of National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), over alleged N23 million fraud.

The spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Mr. Uwujaren said Ms. Ogbadu was picked up by EFCC operatives in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, following her alleged link with the Bayelsa State Director of Bio-resources Development Centre, Josiah Habu.

Mr. Habu, according to him, is being investigated by the anti-graft agency in a case of fraudulent diversion of N75 million.

He said investigations by the EFCC revealed that Ms. Ogbadu allegedly received N23 million through a bank account belonging to the wife of Mr. Habu, Esther Habu.

The EFCC spokesperson stated that Ms. Ogbadu admitted the transaction in a voluntary statement made to the commission’s investigators.

“Further investigations also revealed that Mrs Habu is one of the contractors with Bio-resources Development Centre, Odi, Bayelsa State.

“A total of N603 million has been traced to her in different deals involving over 20 directors of the centre across the country.

“Ogbadu’s involvement is being investigated. She has been duly served with bail conditions while investigations continue,” Mr. Uwujaren added.

Ms. Ogbadu, a professor of microbiology, was appointed NABDA director-general in November 2013.(NAN)