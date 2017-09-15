EFCC confirms moves to extradite Diezani Alison-Madueke

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed that plans were in place to extradite a former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu reportedly disclosed this while addressing journalists, civic groups and others yesterday.

Magu was reported as saying that, “I want you to know that nobody will go unpunished. We are even seeking to extradite Diezani, but investigations are still ongoing,” Magu said.

“We have reached a level where nobody can stop us in the fight against corruption, but we all must realise that we are all stakeholders, and this fight is for the future generation,” he added.

Magu, said that the EFCC can only do its best; but Nigerians must support the agency, and the law should take its course, policies should be strengthened, and punishment must be meted out in good time.

He also blamed recent separatist agitations in Nigeria on corruption.

“Every evil that is happening now is caused by corruption: agitations, strikes, whatever. Corruption has chased our good human resources out of the country. It is the duty of this generation to correct the evils caused by corruption,” he said.