EFCC partners FBI to fight cyber crime

By Ese Awhotu Abuja

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Chairman, Ibrahim Magu has said that the anti-graft agency in partnership with the United States of America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and other international agencies will leave no stone unturned in tackling cybercrimes, as it posed a big threat to the global world.

Magu said that trends in global security denote that cybercrimes is the latest form of terrorism and corruption; and this is a growing concern affecting all nations in the 21st century.

Magu spoke yesterday at the Commission’s Head Office in Abuja, while playing host to a delegation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, led by George Piro.

The EFCC boss, who spoke through the Director of Operations, Mohammed Abbah, observed that “Petitions evolving from cybercrimes have been on the

increase on the EFCC website. These scams are being duly investigated by the Cyber Crimes Unit, with a view to bringing culprits to justice.”

He stressed the need for more international partners to tackle cyber crimes, even as he appreciated the FBI for its “invaluable” support to the commission.

The EFCC boss, therefore, called for sustained partnership.

In his remark, Mr. Piro who was excited to visit Africa for the first time, said the visit to Nigeria was borne out of the outstanding performance of the EFCC.

“The main purpose of my visit is to acknowledge the exemplary role EFCC has played and to thank you for the continuous partnership that has resulted in mutually beneficial rewards in the fight against corruption.

“The professionalism your team at EFCC has displayed is commendable. The impact of this is seen in the fortnightly briefs by the International Operations Division of the FBI which closely monitors the operations of the EFCC,” Mr. Piro said.

He described the trend of cybercrime as “truly a global trend”, adding that steps are being taken to address it.

His words: “We hope to eradicate cybercrime despite the challenges by getting the right (qualified and talented) work force and station them in United States of America as well as Nigeria.”

Mr. Piro, an Assistant Director, International Operations Division, was accompanied on the visit by Jay Bernardo, his Special Assistant and Paula Parkinson, Legal Attaché, Abuja.