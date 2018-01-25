EFCC quizzes ex SGF, Babachir Lawal

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission yesterday took into custody a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, over allegations of fraud.

Recall that Babachir was recently sacked by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration following his indictment by a panel setup to probe allegations of corruption against him.

Checks revealed that, the ex SGF was taken into custody by the anti-graft body early Wednesday morning shortly after he arrived the agency’s office.

The acting Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Samin Amaddin, confirmed Lawal’s arrest to the media yesterday.