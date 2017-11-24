EFCC top notchers shared 222 properties seized by Maina-EFCC

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

The senate yesterday alleged that the two hundred and twenty two mansions and hotels recovered by the chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been shared by the top officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The chairman of the Senate committee investigating the botched reinstatement of Maina, Senator Emmanuel Paulker, made this allegation yesterday when he requested the Senate to grant the committee powers to expand the scope of its investigation and more time to enable it come up with comprehensive report.

Paulker who rose through a point of order to raise the alarm specifically alleged that information reaching its committee in the ongoing investigation on Maina’s saga, indicated that about 222 recovered property comprising of exotic Houses and Hotels handed over to EFCC by Maina before his removal as chairman of presidential task force on pensions in 2014, have been shared by top notchers in EFCC or interested parties in the society.

His committee according to him, got wind of the looted property from submissions made to that effect by some of the invited government officials connected with the botched reinstatement and promotion of Maina.

Consequently he requested the Senate to expand the scope of his committee’s investigation in unravelling who and who were involved in the relooted loots.

“For this alarming revelation sir, this committee request the senate to expand the scope of its investigation on Maina by extending it to the management of assets recovered by him and handed over to EFCC before his removal as Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Pensions in 2014 and by so doing, extend the duration of the assignment”, he said.

Granting his request, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, put it to voice votes to which majority the senators supported.

Saraki in his remarks, said the committee must do everything possible in unraveling those behind the alleged re-looting and report back in four weeks time.

“This is a very serious matter and more of large scale corruption going on in a forbidden place. we just hope that it remains at realm of allegation and not as it is presented”.

The Paulker led committee had in the last two weeks held a closed door sessions with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Interior, Rtd General Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Mustapha Sulaiman etc, on their alleged roles in aborted reinstatement and promotion of Maina in the Federal Civil service after three years of disappearance from the public space on alleged mismanagement of pension funds.