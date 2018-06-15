Eid-El-Fitr: Saraki, Ekweremadu restate hope in Buhari administration

Share This





















*Atiku, Gaidam, Ortom sue for peace, unity

*IGP orders massive deployment of personnel nationwide

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi, Musa Adamu, Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja and Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said despite numerous challenges in the country, ‘‘hope is not lost” in the government, adding that “only tolerance, stronger sense of patriotism and love for one another will help the country surmount her present socio-economic challenges.”

This was also as Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu enjoined Muslim faithful to remain true to the teachings of Islam imbibed during the fast even after the holy month

Also yesterday, the IGP ordered massive deployment of Police personnel throughout the country to ensure hitch free celebration.

***In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations, the President of the Senate congratulated Muslim faithful across the country on the successful completion of the month-long Ramadan fast.

While calling for sustained prayers for peace in the country, Saraki said in spite of Federal Government’s appreciable efforts in combating the challenge of insecurity, it is imperative for Muslim faithful to utilize this period to pray fervently for peace and unity in the country.

“We have just ended a month long fast, thus paving way for the Eid-el-fitr celebrations. These two periods are such times that the Almighty Allah enjoined us to ask for his blessings. We should, therefore, seize the opportunity to pray for the country and its leaders,” Saraki said.

Saraki called on Nigerians to use the season to promote national integration, saying “Eid-el-fitr is a time of love and goodwill. It gives us a message to love all and hate none.”

Equally, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has enjoined Muslim faithful to remain true to the teachings of Islam imbibed during the fast even after the holy month

In his Eid-el-Fitr message to the Muslim Ummah signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu, Ekwereamdu, who wished the Muslim Ummah a merry Eid-el-Fitr and God’s blessings, called for prayers towards a successful 2019 general election.

“I congratulate our Muslim Ummah for successfully observing the Ramadan fast and prayers, with its life-enriching lessons in the virtues of love, forbearance, unity, patriotism and self-sacrifice.

“In the last one month, I observed the piety and the spirit of giving associated with the month and, therefore, urge our Muslim bothers and sisters to remain their brother’s keeper till eternity, so as to make the society better for it.

“I urge them to continue in a life of prayers for the nation. Being the last Ramadan before the 2019 general elections, I urge our Muslim brethren and indeed all Nigerians to continue to pray for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections,” he added.

In a similar message, Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on political leaders, at all levels and of all persuasion, to have the fear of God and the love for the people in their activities. He urged leaders to use power fairly and justly, even as he stressed on the need for politicians to be accessible to the people instead of living in fortresses of power that detaches them from the reality of the people. The former Vice President made the call in his Sallah message to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fasting period.

According to him, “leadership is about service to the people and there are numerous examples in the tradition of Prophet Muhammed SAW and his followers like Umar, who left their comfort zones to feel the pulse of hardship on the poor in the society”.

The former Vice President condemned religious extremists for giving Islam a bad name, advising Muslim parents to protect their children from the negative influences of those who preach hate and intolerance.

He explained that in the absence of peace, even religion would be hard to practice, and that we should not take peace for granted at all times.

Also yesterday, the IGP ordered massive deployment of Police personnel throughout the country to ensure hitch free celebration.

The Inspector General of Police IGP Ibrahim K. Idris heartily felicitated and rejoiced with Muslim faithful throughout the country on the occasion of the 2018 Eid-el- Fitri celebration.

According to the statement issued by the Police Spokesperson, ACP Jimoh Moshood, “the Inspector General of Police has directed Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge Zones and State Commands nationwide to beef up security and ensure massive deployment of Police personnel to all Eid prayer grounds and other venues of celebration throughout the Country, to prevent crime and ensure hitch free celebration.

“This operation will cover recreation centres, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities.

“Federal Highway patrol Teams and Anti-Crime patrols have been deployed along major roads and Highways throughout the country for the protection of public highways and major roads to ensure safety of travelers, commuters and other road users. They are under strict instruction to be civil, polite and firm in carrying out their duties.

“Police visibility patrols and surveillance will be maintained, raiding of criminal hideouts, black spots currently ongoing throughout the country aimed at removing criminal elements from the society will be sustained all through the period of the Eld-el-Fitri celebration and beyond.”

The Yobe State governor, Ibrahim Gaidam also noted that “The Ramadan fasting that we observed over the last one month has no doubt taught us a lot of lessons. It has instilled in us self-restraint and discipline, truthfulness, patience, humility,

devotion and obedience to the Almighty Allah. It inculcates in us feeling of mercy and good character and above all, it protects the society from evils and vices.”

“As a result of the lessons which are bequeathed to us through Ramadan fasting, we are expected to continue to demonstrate understanding and tolerance towards our neighbours and show compassion to those in need. This occasion therefore affords us the opportunity to make sober reflection and an assessment of our conduct.

He, therefore, urged the Muslim Ummah to “ensure that our behaviors are always guided and conform to the teachings of the noble Qur’an and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, SAW.

On his part, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the core values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice to guide their relations with fellow human beings.

The governor who stated this in his felicitation message to Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitri celebration, congratulated them for successfully completing the Ramadan fast.

Ortom noted that the season is expected to stir celebrations, but the mood of the state remains sober owing to the mindless attacks that Benue has experienced since the beginning of the year.

He said the humanitarian crisis rocking the state has overstretched its resources with over 500,000 persons currently displaced and about 180,000 of that number living in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps.

The Governor re-assured the people that the State Government is determined to ensure the return of the IDPs to their ancestral homes and guarantee the resumption in school of the 80,000 affected children.