Eid-el Kabir clash: Discordant tunes as Ganduje, Kwankwaso shift blame

From Edwin Olofu, Kano

The glamorous traditional Hawan Daushe that usually holds a day after Sallah in the ancient city of Kano was marred with violence.

Armed thugs took the shine off the event, as they went berserk attacking their perceived opponents.

The Kwankwasiyya political movement in kano, accused the state government of sponsoring thugs to unleash mayhem on its supporters.

A statement signed by a former Commissioner of Water Resources in the state, Alhaji Yunusa Adamu Dangwani accused the state government and the security agents of masterminding the attack on their supporters.

“The attack was meant to eliminate kwankwasiyya leaders in kano state as part of Governor Ganduje’s plan to stop kwankwasiyya activities by all means as contained in his “Hate Speech” during the last deceitful prayer session. It is worth mentioning that, the unfortunate attack left many number of casualties including their targeted kwankwasiyya leaders such as former SSG Rabiu Bichi, Fmr Commissioners Dr. Yunusa Dangwani, Yusuf Bello Danbatta and other leader including Alhaji Yahaya Musa Kwankwaso, Comr Baba Umar, Zainab Audu Bako, and other people.”

In a swift reaction, the Kano state government, cautioned persons trying to foment trouble in the state to desist, otherwise the state government would take every lawful means to deal with them.

The Kano government urged the police to investigate the recent clash with the aim of bringing to book the perpetrators.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Youth and Sports, Malam Muhammad Garba, distributed to newsmen in the state said the Kano state government has expressed concern over the unfortunate incident that that reportedly happened after the traditional Hawan Daushe, at the Emir’s Palace in Kano, on Saturday evening.

Garba, while commiserating with those injured during the dastardly act, said upon completion of investigation by the Police, the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on any person or group found to be the perpetrators of the act.

“It sad that the traditional Hawan Daushe, which is an annual event showcases the rich culture and tradition of the Kanawa and indeed the Hausa people, should not be used by disgruntled elements as a platform to foment trouble.”

Malam Garba, assured that the state government is working with the Kano Emirate Council and the relevant security agencies, to ensure that incidents like this never happen again.

The statement, however, emphasized that the government in not unaware that some perpetrators are still bent on causing trouble but it would not fold its arms in the face of any threat to peace and stability.

It urged parents and guardians to be vigilante and monitor the movement of their wards to make sure that they keep good company.