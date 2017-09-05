Eid-el-Kabir clash: Kano Police launch manhunt for masterminds

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

The Kano State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the Saturday clash between supporters of immediate past governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majiya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Monday.

He said the police had not made any arrest but had started an investigation into the matter with a view to finding out the cause of the incident.

NAN reports that Majiya assured residents that the command had taken measures to prevent similar incident or any further break down of law and order.

Peoples Daily had reported yesterday that the glamorous traditional Hawan Daushe that usually holds a day after Sallah in the ancient city of Kano was marred with violence.

Armed thugs who invaded the event attacked their perceived opponents.

The Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. and Kwankwasiyya political movement in kano, have since shifted blames as to who was behind what has been considered an unpalatable clash by analysts and the civil society.

A former Commissioner of Water Resources in the state, Alhaji Yunusa Adamu Dangwani had accused the state government and the security agents of masterminding the attack on their supporters.

He alleged that the attack was meant to eliminate kwankwasiyya leaders in kano state as part of Governor Ganduje’s plan to stop kwankwasiyya activities by all means.

He said that the unfortunate attack left many number of casualties including their targeted kwankwasiyya leaders such as former SSG Rabiu Bichi, Fmr Commissioners Dr. Yunusa Dangwani, Yusuf Bello Danbatta and other leader including Alhaji Yahaya Musa Kwankwaso, Comr Baba Umar, Zainab Audu Bako, and other people.”

However, the kano state government, cautioned persons trying to foment trouble in the state to desist, otherwise the state government would take every lawful means to deal with them.

The Kano government urged the police to investigate recent clash with the aim of bringing to book the perpetrators.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Youth and Sports, Malam Muhammad Garba, distributed to newsmen in the state.

But concerned Nigerians have cautioned against future reoccurrence of such political clashes.

Notable among them is the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, who has called on political leaders to caution their followers against violence.

Sanusi made the call on Sunday during the traditional ‘Hawan Nasarawa’ at the Government House in Kano.

“I am calling on political leaders to caution their followers against political violence and thuggery,” he said.

The emir urged government to create employment for youth in the country in order to reduce the economic hardship being faced in the country.

“If the youth are employed or empowered, the level of hardship faced by many families will reduce,” he said.

He also called on the federal government to revive agriculture in order to attain self-sufficiency in food production.

Sanusi prayed for peace, tranquility and unity in the country and the safe return of Nigerian pilgrims from the Holy land.