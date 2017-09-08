Eid-el-Kabir clash: Kwankwaso group drags police commissioner to PSC

Share This





















From Edwin Olofu, Kano

The Kwankwasiyya faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state yesterday took their case to authorities of the Police Service Commission (PSC) over alleged maltreatment of its members by operatives of the Kano state command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The group led by the former Secretary to the Kano state government , Alhaji Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi submitted a petition to PSC’s commissioner, Justice Olufunmilayo Adekeye in which they accused the Kano State Police Commissioner , Mr Rabiu Yusuf of taking sides with supporters of the Gandujiyya faction of the party led by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Bichi who was among those injured when members of the Gandujiyya and Kwankwasiyya groups engaged in a bloody clash at the Emir’s palace in Kano last week during the famous Hawan Daushe horse ride specifically accused operatives of the Kano police command of providing cover to supporters of Gandujiyya group to unleash bodily harm on his members on the fateful day.

Recalling how they were forced to submit a similar petition over the harrasment by his members last year, he claimed that the Kano Police Chief, acting at the instance of Governor Ganduje had formed the habit of disapproving request by the Kwankwasiyya group to hold any form of political gathering to their dismay even when there was a formal written request for such meeting accroas the 44 councils of the state.

According to him: “ The police usually disrupt our meetings even when we make request to hold our meetings. We are law abiding people. When we write, the police commissioner doesn’t respond to our letter. We couldn’t even organise a football matche for our supporters in the local government areas.

“When we were attacked during the last sallah celebration, The police were there, they even provided cover to our attackers and we know them. There was an incidence in which we lodged complaint against the mistreatment of our members.

“In the end they turned everything against us and we became the accused. This is sad. That is why we want you to look into this matter. We don’t want any favour from you. We just want justice and fair treatment. We don’t want things to go out of hand. We have our rights and we don’t want anybody to trample on our rights.”

A member of the Kwankwasiyya group and Former Commissioner for State Affairs , Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi who spoke in the same vein urged the PSC to wade in to avoid the situation from degenerating into serious violence between members of the two warring factions.

He said as things stand, members of the Kwankwasiyya group no longer have confidence in the Kano police commissioner since he appears to have pitched his tent with members of the Gandujiyya group.