Eid-El-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd August as public holidays to mark the 2018 Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

Making the declaration on behalf of the federal government, the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd), enjoined Nigerians to use the period to promote the virtues of love and sacrifice for the unity and development of the nation.

This was contained in a statement by the permanent secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar, yesterday, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Minister called on Nigerians both at home and abroad to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination in ensuring a peaceful and united Nigeria.