Eid-el-Kabir: Sokoto Govt, Sultan donate cows to IDPs camp

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Tuesday donated five cows to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Gandi town of Rabah Local Government Area of the state to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

The Chairman of the Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Lawal Maidoki, handed over the cows for slaughter at the camp.

Mr Maidoki, a member of the Committee inaugurated by the Sokoto State Government on the travails of IDPs, said the gesture was to ease the pain of the IDPs in the camp.

“Sokoto state government and the Sultanate council are fully aware of the pain of the IDPs and always ready to support and assist in their required need,” he said.

In another development, 150 children displaced by insurgency in the North-East, sponsored by Ummarun Kwabo to further their education in the state, also benefitted in the Sallah gifts.

The displaced children were given two cows and six rams to celebrate in the state.

Mr Maidoki, who monitor the slaughtering of the animals, commended the donors, saying it would give the children a sense of belonging and feel more comfortable.

The endowment commission chairman led other members to monitor the slaughtering of Cows at 86 districts, donated by the state government.

Mr Maidoki commended the District heads of Gandi, Durbawa, Gagi, Tsaki and Rara, where the team also visited to monitor the slaughtering of cows donated by the government.(NAN)