Eid-el-Maulud: FG declares Friday public holiday

Share This





















The Federal Government has declared Friday, 1st December, 2017 as public holiday to mark the Eid-El-Maulud celebration.

Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (Rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, made the declaration on behalf of the government in a statement issued yesterday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Abubakar G. Magaji He enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the Eid-El-Maulud celebration to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

He further urged all Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards building the nation.