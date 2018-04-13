Ekiti PDP guber aspirants ganging up against Fayose over anointed candidate

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and erstwhile Minister of State for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye hinted yesterday that all the governorship aspirants on the platform of the party are working to come up with a consensus candidate to confront the anointed candidate of Governor Ayodele Fayose in the July 14 gubernatorial election.

This is even as he raised the alarm that an atmosphere of fear has pervaded the entire State ahead of forthcoming election in the state due to the way Governor Fayose is going about it.

Adeyeye spoke when he came to the PDP national secretariat popularly known as ‘Wadata House’ to submit his nomination and expression of interest forms.

He was received by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Col Austin Akobundu, retired, who assured that level playing field will be provided for all the gubernatorial aspirants at the primaries.

According to Adeyeye, “All the aspirants are collaborating and we are working together and I believe at the end of the day one will win. Actually we are contesting against the governor.

“The chances of a free and fair process is that it is the national that will conduct (the primaries) not him (Fayose) as he has created an atmosphere that tends to make party members afraid to associate with other aspirations different from the Governor’s choice”.

The former Minister of State for Works equally gave conditions under which the PDP governorship aspirants will accept the outcome of the primaries.

According to him, “If it is free and fair, open and transparent with our genuine complaints addressed, we are going to accept if everything is clear”.

Fayose has already anointed his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olosola as the PDP governorship candidate for the forthcoming election in the State.

While giving an insight into the whole saga, Adeyeye said, “The governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayoshe, in September last year, said he has already chosen his governorship candidate for the party. Even the candidate said everything was over.

“We laughed and said that is not possible. This our party has a constitution and we believe that we should follow the constitution of the party.

“There are processes as to how candidates are chosen, by which candidate emerges in any political party and that was never complied with. But I am happy that it has been disregarded and we are going to the primaries of the party.

“He is still insisting and boasting around the whole state that he has an anointed candidate. As he has said, he has the right to support any candidate that he likes.

“This has created a atmosphere of fear in the state as we speak whereby so many party members are so afraid in associating themselves with other aspirants apart from the one anointed by the governor. But we are not bordered about all this, we are still confident that we are going to win”, he said.