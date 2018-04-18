Ekti 2018: I will do things differently as governor – Opeyemi

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

Ekiti governorship aspirant, Mr Bamidele Opeyemi has assured that he will do things differently if elected as governor.

Opeyemi said he has developed a blueprint tagged “Keeping Hope Alive” required to chart the course of development of the state.

Opeyemi who spoke to reporters after submitting his nomination form at the party secretariat in Abuja assured that he would redress the multifaceted problems plaguing Ekiti state.

According to him: “We will hit the ground running as soon as I am sworn into office because everything in Ekiti ihas been afflicted. I hope to intervene through the offer of a selfless and quality leadership.

“We will make Ekiti one of the best state in the country. Already, I have conducted a town by town, and local government by local government analysis of resources available and the opportunities that could be utilized by the people of the state.”

“My vision is to mobilise the people; particularly young men and women, to activate their latent potentials in consultation with relevant stake holders at the Local Government level with a view to evolving strategic roadmap for agricultural development and rural transformation in Ekiti state.”

He singled out the revitalization of the economy, agricultural sector, ensuring qualitative education and the creation of employment opportunities as areas he would prioritized if voted into power.

Promising that he would not let the allure of the governorship office to get into his head, he reiterated his faith in God to see him through in the governorship race.

On his part, anotger aspirant, Senator Gbenga Aluko said he will not be probing the current government if Ayodele Fayose in Ekiti state if elected as the next governor of the state as doing that will only serve as a draw back to the development of the state.

Senator Aluko who said he was contesting the governorship of Ekiti state for the last time, having made two previous attempts which failed said rather than waste time looking into what the last government has done or failed to do, he will simply “draw a line on the sand and move on”.

Senator Aluko who was reacting to a question whether he will probe the Fayose administration if elected as governor of the state said: “As an individual, I don’t really criticize people because the easiest thing to do is to criticize. The most difficult thing to do is to be constructive. I always want to be constructive.

“Stomach infrastructure to me is joke because I don’t know how to explain or define stomach infrastructure. I just told you the infrastructure that I know about which is road and power. The present government will end October 16 and I am praying that I will take over from him.

“As a person, by my upbringing, I draw a line on the sand. I always move forward. In life, if you look backward, you can never move forward. So, I am not one that will be looking at what the previous government did. I wasn’t brought up like that. I will draw a line in the sand and I will move forward to develop Ekiti state.”

On his Programme for the state, he said “I don’t want to say I am the best because I don’t like under rating people. The electorates will determine who is the best by who they vote for. But I will say by the Programme I have, I am sure they will vote for me. This is my third attempt at being the governor of Ekiti state. In 2007, I contested the governorship and unfortunately, the then PDP disqualified me 36 hours to the primary and I don’t know why.

“The APC is the only party that has given me the opportunity to get to the primary and test my popularity and I am almost certain that I will win the primary as a result of my hardwork and the blessings that I hope we will get from God.

“If you get to Ekiti today at 6.30 pm, the state is dead because there is absolutely no power anywhere across the state except generators.

So. From 6.30pm to 6.30am, the state is commercially dead as nothing happens there. So, one of the first thing that I am going to do is power. I will take Ekiti out of the power grid of the country and have an Ekiti power generation and transmission company.