el-Rufai and his rush-rush policies

FRIDAY Column BY Engr. Abubakar A. Fari

mofari@hotmail.com

From the capitalistic perspective, time is money. Money in the reverse is also time. It would mean that the two are not mutually exclusive. One goes with the other, especially in money and finance. In politics of Nigeria, one cannot be a governor if he campaigns with a wallet. He will require Ghana must go. Or go must Ghana. The only exception is Buhari. In fact many dark horses took cover with the masses under his umbrella and therefore spent less. Can anyone beat that? It is not the amount of wayo or cleverness that does it but the Buhari model is it. Only that one may have to sacrifice his life for the masses to confront the largely Nigerian savage politicians.

In the spiritual sense, time is no respecter of persons. It will cut you. For every human that comes on earth has an appointed time within which, he lives, retires and dies. One cannot extend or delay it by a second when death comes. Time deals with everyone. It does not care whether he/she be Mr President, Mr Governor, Mr Rich, Mr Poor, Mr Clever, Mr Stupid Mr Old, Mr Young, Mr Secularist, Mr Atheist, Sheik, Pastor and etc. Most politicians are in a hurry to do things. But time is their number one enemy. The Nigerian politician will wish like greedy Jews to live 1000 years. But even if granted like the people of Prophet Nuh (Noah), it will come to pass. Late Sheik Gumi in the introduction of Surah Inshiqaq in the Hausa translation of the Qur’an says no doubt the Day of Judgment will come. Indeed, whatever one does on mother earth but disregards the Day of Resurrection, then whatever efforts generated is an exercise in futility, useless and time wasted. To this end it is instructive to refer to the Qur’an Asr’: 1-3; Baqarah: 96; Ankabut 14; Yunus: 48-49 among others.

With rush-rush agenda, mistakes and regrets are bound to arise. That may lead to poor project conception, planning and implementation. It may even portray a hidden agenda. It goes with waste and inefficient utilization of public funds that deny optimum benefits of the so-called dividends of democracy for the common man. At the end of the 4-years term, no Governor worth his salt will like the electorate to say no way again, you have not delivered the dividend of democracy. And so you deserve not our votes. Should the EFCC catch any dirty deals is not their palaver. Just go to the EFCC and sort it out. If you land in Kuje prison so be it. As an APC and Buhari supporter, would wish those who claim to be one of his chiefs to be seen and heard to go his way. If you ask me I should like to believe most of these “restructuring apostles” advocates are candidates in their hearts of hearts nursing the fear of dwelling in Kuje prison. No wonder the fake holier than Jesus “restructuring” noise in the dailies.

On my way back from Katsina after the Sallah break, I was listening to the radio. If I am correct, I heard El-Rufai’s Sallah greetings to the Muslims and among others asked for prayers to help guide leaders. So in this spirit I send my prayers for Allah’s guidance and protection on our leaders. I will add that Allah (SWT) guides only those who believe in Him as conveyed in At-Taghabun : 11. That tells me he would appear not a secularist even though as usual, El-Rufai started his controversies on his rush-rush religious preaching law. It would appear from his interviews with Daily Trust and the Nation as if he belongs to the secular front. But it would seem the “Kaduna Preaching Law” has rested. A lot of water has passed under and over the bridge on the rush-rush Preaching Law. Yours sincerely sent his views on the issue which perhaps now the dust has settled. The Governor passed it to his Director General Inter-Faith. So far I have not heard a word. My advice with respect to guidance is that Allah will guide anyone who identifies his shortcomings and correct them accordingly. Guidance, verily, is assured if they act accordingly with a sincerity of the heart. This is consistent with the Qur’an At-Taghabun: 9-13.

With respect to capital projects in the state, he would appear to “hit the ground running” from day one he was sworn. Many road construction projects dot the nooks and corners. That made me wonder what is happening in Katsina my home state. For now Bauchi and other APC states are yet to rise above average. On comparative basis, Kaduna came with rush-rush capital projects, so I wondered is El-Rufai one of the Niger Delta states with so much cash to throw-off, here and there. There are so many uncompleted roads, drainages, bore holes, health projects and etc. On the whole, it would appear better than Katsina where as at now Masari is rated below average performer. What has gone wrong with El-Rufai rush-rush is that he seems to be biting more than he can chew. If you raise the expectations too high, the government risks frustrating people and that strategy may back fire. It is worst when the government is unable to pay bills for months.

Like I stated in the beginning of the piece, El-Rufai is racing against time. Whoever plays politics with time is naïve and will fail. With limited time and money to spend, a prudent leader will understand his limits and not day dream to the effect he will change the conditions of the poor people overnight. Let him balance his rush-rush agenda and the time and budgetary realities. A governor has a maximum of 8 years. It is difficult to see, if Kaduna or any state governor can reduce poverty levels to acceptable limits in 8 years. One can only facilitate and encourage citizens to rely less on government and do more for themselves and personally shun and fight corruption. What is critical is to shun corruption and enriching yourself and cronies to win the second term. That is why Buhari is trusted by Nigerians. It is not by magic or just being a Muslim or a Christian or a tribal jingoist that people need but sense of justice and fairness to all. A society can progress despite unbelief if there is justice. While with singing Allah (SWT) and Jesus hallelujah but with injustice will remain a failed state. The two, real Faith in the Oneness of Allah (SWT) and justice to all are the best way to prosperity.

The Daily Trust editorial of Wednesday, June 21, 2017 titled “That Kaduna residency card” had cause to caution Kaduna state government on its rush-rush residency card registration. It says that “the last thing we need is a policy at any level that could cause controversy and further divide and alienate people.” It would seem to me that policies that apply in the developed world that El-Rufai wants to replicate are unnecessary at this stage. The “Kasuwar Bacchi” controversies and the cancellation of expensive redundant traditional rulers to save money are rush-rush policies whose time may not have come. One may look at the savings as a rationale policy. What then of our redundant Senators and the Federal and state House of representatives that consume resources for nothing. Most Nigerians would be glad to do without them. If at all, it calls for the rationalization of their functions with our cash flows. Before one sees a monkey, a monkey will have seen him.

One thing I forgot is the scandalous pension of N200.00 million for the Governors approved. They collect it upfront before handing over unlike the downtrodden Nigerians. Certainly should El-Rufai stand strong on the side of the rationalisation of the Federal and the state legislators’ allowances to 25% wonderful. On this, not only the people of Kaduna and yours sincerely will support, but most Nigerians. Further, If El-Rufa’i would give up the N200.00 million unjustified pension and advocates the rationalisation of the bogus packages for the politicians and the members of National and state assemblies will win through. Thereafter, his ambitions for the second term and his candidature for the office of the President and C-in-C of Nigeria are likely to be guaranteed.