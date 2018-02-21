El-Rufai demolishes APC factional secretariat

Share This





















•Be ready for consequences- Hunkuyi

From Mohammad Ibrahim, Femi Oyelola Kaduna, Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa Abuja

Kaduna State Government yesterday demolished Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi’s residence along Sambo Road Kaduna.

The building owned by the serving senator representing zone one of the state was recently commissioned as the state secretariat of All Progressives Congress, APC faction led by the senator.

Security agents led by officials of the state Urban Planning Development Agency KASUPDA carried out the operation in the wee hours of Tuesday morning around 1:30 am to be precise.

It was gathered that the operation lasted till 4:30 am after the building was completely brought down as angry looking security agents among them solders blocked the road to the residence as the operation was being carried out.

The rivalry between Senator Hunkuyi led APC faction and Governor Nasir El’rufai has recently become tensed following the commissioning of the new party secretariat and the claim by the faction to have suspended the governor for failure to reply a query given to him.

Sympathisers trooped to the venue of the demolished house to see for themselves how the one storey building was completely brought down.

A youth, Yusuf Aboki told newsmen at the venue that the governor’s decision to demolish the house was wrong.

” This is purely politics and as a leader, the governor or whoever is behind the demolition shouldn’t have taken that decision,” he said.

Responding, Senator Hunkuyi, has threatened the Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el Rufai to prepare for the concomitant consequence that will follow the demolition of his property in Kaduna yesterday.

Briefing journalists yesterday after the demolition of his house in Kaduna, senator Hunkuyi said such action always attract consequences, even though he said he has forgiven the governor.

He however said if the demolition was meant to shut him up, it will rather strengthen him and make him to stay with the electorates whom he said are being oppressed by the government in Kaduna state.

According to him, the demolition is not too much a price to pay for democracy to thrive the state and for the voice of his people to be expressed, adding that he had donated the facility to the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) for political activities.

To this end, he wondered why the governor, whom he said has benefitted from the building, will wake up as early as 4:00am and go to the cite to personally supervise the demolition exercise.

While claiming that majority of the people of the state are against the decisions being taken by the governor, Hunkuyi accused the Governor of haven jailed those who oppose his wishes, recalling that he had demolished the house of the Kaduna APC Vice Chairman.

He therefore said people like the governor do not have no position in executive positions in the country, since he does not have the capacity to tolerate conflicting voices around him. He said despite different views, they must cohabit and coexist together in the state.

He lamented that it was the demolished house that they started the grassroots campaign for the elections of El Rufai, adding that the governor had been in and out of the building on many occasion.

He therefore vowed that he will continue to express and defend the interest of his people irrespective of whose ox of gored, just as he accused the governor of not accepting advice.

He also released a short message in his twitter handle where he described the governor as being reckless, petty and can’t stand political pressure.

“In the early hours of today, Governor Nasir El’rufai personally drove a bulldozer accompanied by armoured tanks to destroy my house at 11B Sambo road.

“This is a new low and fighting dirty with such low level of pettiness is indeed unprecedented in Kaduna state.

“ It’s on record that few months back, the governor marked another property of mine in Hunkuyi town for demolition but residents of the area prevented the officials from demolishing it.

“ Today, he came well prepared with military men to destroy my house at Sambo road. This is same way, Malam El’rufai destroyed the house of APC Deputy National Chairman Northwest, Inuwa Abdulkadir months back, which tells you that, the governor is reckless, petty and can’t stand political pressure, without resorting to being a ruthless dictator,” he said.

There was no official statement from the Government House but in a quick reaction to justify the demolition Kaduna Geographi4c Information Service (KADGIS), Director General Ibrahim Hussaini issued a statement saying the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KAPSUDA) is currently undertaking operations across Kaduna metropolis in compliance with its mandate.

According to him, in partnership with sister agencies, KASUPDA is clearing illegal structures, tackling street hawking and restoring order across the state.