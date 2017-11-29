El Rufai sacks 4,042 local govt workers

Share This





















From Mohammed Ibrahim,Kaduna

Kaduna State Commissioner for Local Government, Alhaji Jafaru Sani, yesterday announced the disengagement and retirement of 4,042 local government staff across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The government said the local government restructuring was part of Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s campaign promise to strengthen public service.

According to Sani, the local government staff was relieved of their appointments for effective service delivery to people especially in rural communities.

Addressing journalists in the state yesterday, Sani explained that the exercise was part of the ongoing restructuring of the local government system.

He warned that they hope it would not be politicised by opposition in the state.

The commissioner further said the local government reform was designed to strengthen the local government system to carry out developmental projects and programmes.

“ 3,159 staff among those disengaged had put in 10 years and were retired as November salary including three months salaries in lieu of notice will be paid to them while the remaining 893 which their jobs terminated would be also paid November and one month salaries.

.”It is a known fact that the LGAs were overburdened by redundant and unproductive staff who are contributing nothing to the development of the councils.

“Because of the over-bloated staff, the LGAs are doing nothing other than paying salaries and end up becoming more or less a poverty alleviation centres, where people just go to collect money and go home.

“To ensure development at the local levels therefore, we have to do what is right by downsizing the redundant staff to free some funds that would be injected in developmental projects.

“With the disengagement, the supporting members of staff at the 23 LGAs are now 6,732, excluding primary school teachers, primary health care and chieftaincy workers.

“I am sure, with this development, local government areas will soon start executing capital and development projects to provide social services to the people. Most of our local government areas are on life support,” he said.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, Mahmud Zailani, explained that the ongoing local government restructuring in the state was part of Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s campaign promise to strengthen public service.

He said that the governor began his public service restructuring at the state level when he reduced the number of the state ministries from over 20 to 13.

The sack of the local government workers came few weeks after the government planned to sack over 22,000 primary school teachers that failed a competency test.