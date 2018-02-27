EL-Rufai vows to prosecute culprits of Kasuwan Magani Mayhem

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

Following yesterday’s mayhem that occurred in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State that resulted in wanton shattering of lives, the state Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has directed the prosecution of all culprits.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, stated this in a press statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday, shortly after receiving preliminary report on the situation.

According to the statement, the Governor has directed the security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident, arrest and make available for prosecution the perpetrators.

Aruwan explained that the Kaduna State Government condemned the violence. He also expressed sympathy to the victims and their families.

“Security forces have been deployed to contain the situation, protect lives and property and to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

“The government urges all citizens and communities to reject violence and division, and uphold their neighbours in peace and harmony,” the statement reads.

Kasuwan Magani, a business abode along Kaduna – Kafanchan road was thrown into a state of pandemonium when youth from different religious groups engaged themselves in free for all fighting over an alleged plot by one of the religious groups to abduct and convert some girls to their faith.

Sources said some houses were burnt while several people sustained injuries during the clashes.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Office, Kaduna State Command, ASP Aliyu Mukhtar said in the early hours of yesterday the Command received distress call that there is tension in the area.

“We immediately deployed teams from Kajuru Division, Operation Yaki and Mobile Unit to curtail the situation.

“As I am speaking with you, the Assistant Commissioner in Charge of Operation at the Command, supported by the Kakuri Area Commander are presently supervising operation in the area to doused the tension, and arrest the culprits.

“Information reaching us from the area revealed that normalcy has been restored; and police have mounted patrol and manhunt for the fleeing culprits,” he said.