El Rufai’s siege mentality

Share This





















Two years ago, governor Nasiru el Rufai of Kaduna state was the darling of those who admired his courage to take on the infamous Kaduna mafia. His predecessors lived in real awe of that group, made up of retired senior military officers and civil servants. They were untouchable. El Rufai, however, demystified them, confiscating govermment’s landed property which they had acquired illegally.

Before challenging the mafia, el Rufai took the populist decision to slash his pay and the salaries of his aides whose number he reduced considerably. In his government, he seemed to be saying, there would be no job for the ‘boys’, also called ‘political jobbers’. He also pruned the number of government ministries from a two-digit figure to a single digit. Besides, he undertook an audit of public schools and teaching staff, an inquiry that revealed unsavoury practices resulting in huge financial losses to the government. That action helped to reduce the pressure on the government’s purse.

To be sure, those meaures el Rufai took made him an enemy of the established power blocs. But their voices were drowned by those in support of populist politiking. One opposition voice, however, has been particularly strident. It is that of Senator Shehu Sani who, incidentally, is in the same ruling All Progressives Congress party as the governor. He constantly attacks what he sees as el Rufai’s politics of symbolism, describing it as deceit. He has frequently warned that before long el Rufai would show his true hand.

The senator was right. Only two years in office, Gov. el Rufai is already feeling the immense pressure that comes with being in the public eye. They say that a leader emerges from his trials either much improved or discredited. El Rufai’s biggest leadership test so far has been the ongoing communal violence in southern Kaduna, involving Fulani herdsmen and their host communities. The killings that set in late last year has claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed houses and farmlands.

El Rufai’s handling of the crisis has been roundly challenged by political enemies and supporters alike.The barrage of criticism has made him cagey – a victim of siege mentality. Problem is that he is fighting too many political battles at the same time, and this may be his undoing in the 2019 election season.

El Rufai’s latest perceived enemy is the news media that he accuses of spreading “injurious falsehood” in its reporting of the Southern Kaduna crisis and “inciting mass protests” to shut down the state. Recall that on Jan. 28, 2017 the governor threatened action with “dire consequences” against journalists whose reports criticise the government’s handling of the violence. Now the persecution of journalists seems on in earnest.

One of the victims of el Rufai’s high handedness against the press is one Luka Binniyat, a local journalist, languishing in prison, pending the hearing of his bail appeal in a case of “injurious falsehood and incitement” brought against him by the government. Binniyat answered the court summons on crotches, and instead of allowing him to go treat his accident injuries, he was put in prison remand. Three other journalists are being hounded by the government – Midat Joseph, the Leadership correspondent based in Kaduna, Dickson Onjekwu of New Nigerian and Gabriel Idibia of the Union newspaper.

Peoples Daily condemns in very strong terms governor el Rufai’s clambdown on the media which only two years earlier were his best friends. We dare say that the southern Kaduna crisis is not the making of the media, but the result of the government’s weak security architecture. Rather than make scapegoats of journalists, it should take full responsibility for the consequences of its own security blunders. It is not only in Kaduna state where clashes between nomadic herdsmen and crop farmers have occurred; in the over 20 states where such violence has been reported, journalists have not been accused of culpability and thrown into jail.

We call on the government in Kaduna to rid itself of the siege mentality, get a good grip on the security challenge in the state. Persecution of the media will not solve the problem, but increase its headaches.