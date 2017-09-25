Electricity vandalism: 4 jailed six years in Zaria

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

The Chief Magistrate Court in Zaria City has sentenced four vandals namely Shafiu Aminu 30, Faisal Abubakar 28, Yusuf Yunusa 28 and Bashir Ahmed 18, to one and half years imprisonment each after convicting them of criminal conspiracy, theft and accepting stolen items.

A press statement issued in Kaduna by the Head, Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric, Abduazeez Abdullahi stated that the convicts were arrested on 20thSeptember, 2017 at Zaria after vandalizing and carting away armored cable and transformer oil worth N161, 000 at Kofar kibo Distribution sub-station in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He disclosed that the first two convicts, Shafiu Aminu and Faisal Abubakar were found guilty of conspiracy and theft, while Yusuf Yunusa and Bashir Ahmed were charged with receiving stolen items, offences punishable under the penal code.

The Chief Magistrate also directed the convicts to pay the sum of N40,000 each as compensation to Kaduna Electric for the damage done to power supply equipment belonging to the Company.

Mr. Abdullahi commended the Divisional Police Officer, Zaria City Division, the Investigation Police Officer and the Prosecutor for the diligent prosecution of the perpetrators of energy crime whom he described as “undesirable elements.”