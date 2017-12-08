Ember month: FRSC sensitizes motorists on safety

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The unit commander in charge of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Acc. Sunday O. Attah, has sensitized the motorists on the need to be safety conscious during this ember month.

Attah, who stated this in an interview with newsmen during the flag-off of the end of the 2017 safety campaign tagged “Right to Life on the Highway not Negotiable” which took place at the motor park of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Gwagwalada.

He also charged the drivers to deem it necessary to avoid over speeding while plying the road in this year’s ember month.

He further pleaded with the drivers to get good tyres for their vehicles for the sake of their safety, noting that accidents are man-made.

He said the leadership of FRSC had deemed it fit to partner with other security agencies to checkmate the activities of the motorists for better, adding that the FRSC are in good relationship with other transport unions in Gwagwalada.

The Assistant Corps Commander (ACC) Attah, however, advised the drivers to avoid night journey.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Corps Commander (CC) of FRSC in the area, Olagoke O. Familoni, urged the road users to always obey the laid down traffic rules and regulations on the road.

On his part, the chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Alhaji Akawu Muhammadu Liman, commended the leadership of FRSC for the step being taken to enlighten the road users in this ember’s month.

Liman said the authority of NURTW would continue to cooperate and support the FRSC to counsel the commuters at the end of every year in the area.

The occasion was attended by security agencies, traditional rulers as well as transport union leaders.