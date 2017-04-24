Emir of Shani urges FG to rehabilitate Maiduguri-Biu-Yola road

Share This





















From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

The Emir of Shani in Borno state, Alhaji Muhammadu Mailafiya has called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts in rehabilitating the dilapidated Maiduguri-Biu-Yola road

in order to ease transportation difficulties confronting the people of the area.

Alhaji Mailafiya made the call yesterday when a member of the House of Representatives from Biu, Shani, Bayo and Kwaya Kusar federal constituency, Honourable Mukhtar Aliyu Betara paid him a royal homage in Shani town.

He expressed dismay over the failure of the past governments to tackle the problem which subjected the communities to untold hardships.

According to him, there is urgent need for the government to expedite action towards repairing the road due to its socio-economic viability.

He lamented that despite its huge significance, the road has suffered serious neglect by the previous administrations, despite several yearnings.

The emir believes that since the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated willingness to repair the Nigerian roads, Maiduguri-Biu-Yola highway should not be an exception.

The monarch observed that majority of the population of the affected road are farmers and traders, saying the situation has undermined their sources of livelihood.

“Our people are farmers and traders but the bad condition of the road has been posing a serious threats to their activities. Farmers were confronted with challenges in transporting their farm produce to urban areas, while traders were unable to cope with the rising const of transportation of their goods. Federal Government should urgently come to our rescue”, he appealed.

The traditional ruler further called on Honourable Betara to use his position and table a motion to facilitate the inclusion of the project in the 2018 budget.

He commended the lawmaker for giant strides and contributions towards the development of the area, saying “though we really appreciates your numerous interventions in various sectors, we still wants you to push for the rehabilitation of that road”.

Responding, Betara assured the emir that he will would do everything possible to ensure that he draws the attention of the Federal Government to the dilapidated road for prompt action

The legislator said he was in the area to offer donation for the people in the areas of health, education, poverty alleviation and skills acquisition.

“Your Royal Highness I am in your domain to distribute several hospital and education equipments as well as cash as part of my poverty alleviation strategy,” he said.