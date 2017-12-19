Emir Sanusi calls for drug test on governors, monarchs

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called for enactment of a law that provides drug test for emirs, governors and politicians.

The emir made the suggestion at a 2-day Senate Roundtable on Drug Abuse Epidemic in Nigeria, held at Bristol Hotel in Kano State, yesterday.

The emir also said he was ready to go for drug test if the law was made in that regard, adding that when the leaders set example, the younger ones would not engage in drug abuse for fear of limiting their opportunities to become leaders in the country.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria also attributed the prevalence of drug abusers on the failure of the governors to be up and doing to tackle the menace.

The emir also attributed the prevalence of drug abuse on the failure of the government to implement laws regulating drugs.

“Our major problem is that we are not implementing the laws we have for regulating drugs. We have guidelines on who is allowed to sell the drugs and who is to sell the drugs to, but we are not following these guidelines.

“When we begin to set this example, the younger ones will understand that if they engage in drug abuse, they will certainly limit their opportunities of becoming leaders.

“The police, army and other paramilitary officers and men should not be drug addicts,” he said. The monarch called on political leaders to stop employing and supporting drug addicts as body guards despite their unlimited access to established security agencies both public and private.

He further attributed the problem to the failure of security agencies to fight the importation, distribution and sales of drugs but focus more on the victims who uses the drugs.

Emir Sanusi urged parents to discharge their moral duties on them to give their children good charity.