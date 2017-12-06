End fuel scarcity this week, FG orders Kachikwu

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Federal Government has directed the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu to end fuel scarcity by end of this week.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed government’s directive to Kachikwu while answering questions from State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting Wednesday.

Wednesday’s FEC was chaired by the Vice President, Yeni Osinbajo due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence occasioned by the official visit of the President to Kano State.

Lai Mohammed said, the directive was given to the minister today during the weekly FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the minister, “The council gave him a matching order that this fuel scarcity should not last beyond this weekend and they are going to work very hard to ensure that it is curtailed.”

However, Lai Mohammed said Kachikwu assured council that, that there is actually no cause for alarm.

“No. The government has no intention at all that to increase the pump price of PMS.

“Two, the minister assured the council that we have enough products till the next one month even till the end of January.

“Thirdly, this is winter period. There is always more demand for refined products for petroleum during winter period in the colder countries, this is what we are experiencing now” he quoted the minister as saying

Lai Mohammed also gave the list of new private universities approved by FEC as: Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta state, . Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia, Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, . Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, Atiba University, Oyo State and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences Lagos.