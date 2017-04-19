End Southern Kaduna crisis now, CAN urges FG

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Southern Kaduna branch has called on the Federal and Kaduna State Governments to liaise with the security agents and put an end to terrorism bedeviling the area because it is a devilish work, systematic and deliberate attempt to chase people out of the land.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Venerable John Bwankwot and Pastor Michael Maikarfi, both chairman and secretary respectively and made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement added that it is time for government to act decisively in order to guarantee Christian freedom of worship and practicing of their faith.

CAN further said, as representative of Christians in the area, it can vouch that Christians have a long tradition of peaceful coexistence which is rooted in the Bible as taught by Jesus Christ.

The statement reads in part; “We have also continued to stress to our congregations the need for forgiveness of past wickedness done to them by these enemies of peace and progress, and the need to embrace all and live peaceably with them.

“However, these continuous unprovoked attacks on innocent citizens where helpless men, women, youths and children are murdered by herdsmen wielding sophisticated weapons have the potency of overstretching our peaceful nature and tolerance level.

“The government has spoken a lot about the efforts it has been making over time to curb these menace of unprovoked attacks on the peace-loving and law-abiding citizens of Southern Kaduna.

“But for these killings lingering right under the eyes of this government and the security agencies that have been deployed to the area since these renewed waves of violence from last year, leave so much to be desired.

“Apart from these ongoing attacks which are a war that has been declared against our people, there are also some other dimension to this systematic war which are equally terrifying and worrisome.

“In most of our communities across the 8 local governments in Southern Kaduna, these herdsmen have deliberately and freely turned our farmlands with standing crops to their grazing reserves. Go to places like Pasakori, Kagoro, Gidan Waya, Godogodo, Tudun Wada – Amere, Sanga and other places across our zone, you will see how our farmlands have been plundered by these herdsmen.

“Banana plantations, cassava, palm plantations, yam and other crops have been cleared by their cattle. Sometimes these herdsmen usually cut these cash crops down or uproot them for their cattle to feed on. Can you imagine the kind of hunger that is being programmed for the whole of Southern Kaduna by these ungodly practices?

“We call on government at all levels, security agencies, local and international organizations to come to the rescue of our land. Our people should be guaranteed the security of their lives and property which is a constitutional responsibility of government.”